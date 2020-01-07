Mid-range Nokia TA-1204 and TA-1233 Phones Bluetooth SIG certified

Nokia TA-1204 and TA-1233 smartphones have surfaced on the database of Bluetooth SIG authority.

The listing reveals that they could be the next mid-range phones from the company. HMD Global is expected to unleash new phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 tech trade show in the coming month.

The newly spotted Nokia TA-1204 and TA-1233 could be some of the upcoming phones from the Finnish firm that may get showcased at MWC 2020. The Nokia TA-1204’s appearance on Bluetooth SIG has revealed that it carries support for Bluetooth 4.2. The TA-1204 smartphone has been previously spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance. It had confirmed that the phone is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS and supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The Nokia TA-1233 smartphone has been spotted for the first time. Its BTSIG appearance has revealed that it also supports Bluetooth 4.2. The other details of both phones are currently under the wraps.

As of this writing, there is no word on the names of the phones that Nokia may announce at MWC 2020 next month. In December, the company had confirmed that it will launch a Snapdragon 765 powered 5G phone in Q1 2020. There is a possibility that the company may announce some feature phones and successors for Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 at this year’s MWC.

Update on Nokia 9.2 PureView

Nokia fans who are expecting that the company will be unleashing the successor for Nokia 9.1 PureView will be disappointed to know that a recent tip has revealed that the arrival of the Nokia 9.2 PureView has been delayed until late 2020. A good thing about it is that that previous reports had claimed that Nokia 9.1 PureView’s successor will be equipped with Snapdragon 855 chipset.

However, the new information states that the Nokia 9.2 PureView will be arriving with Snapdragon 865 mobile platform onboard. The smartphone is expected to arrive with an upgraded penta-lens camera setup on its rear. There is no information available on the other specs of the Nokia 9.2 PureView.