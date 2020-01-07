Alleged iQOO 3 5G (Vivo V1950A) Bags 3C Certification with 44W Fast Charging

The alleged Vivo iQOO 3 that is believed to carry Vivo V1950A model number has bagged approval from the 3C authority of China.

Vivo V1950A is a 5G smartphone and it seems to be packed with flagship specs. The handset was recently spotted at the database of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The Vivo V1950A 3C certification reveals that it is a 5G smartphone and it may ship with a charger that supports up to 44W fast charging. The CMIIT certification of the phone had revealed that it will support N1 / N41 / N78 and N79 mainstream 5G frequency bands of China.

Rumors surrounding the phone claim that it could be the upcoming iQOO 3 gaming smartphone from Vivo. Just as Vivo skipped the NEX 2 moniker to launch the NEX 3 as the successor for the original NEX phone, it appears that the company may use the same naming strategy and skip the iQOO 2 moniker. A Russian tech site Mobiltelefon had claimed that the iQOO 3 name was spotted at IMEI database.

Nothing is known on the specifications of the Vivo V1950A phone yet. The V1950A appears to be a flagship device. Hence, it is expected to be fueled by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform that tags along with X55 5G modem for dual-mode 5G connectivity.

This year, many smartphones are expected to arrive with punch-hole displays. The original iQOO smartphone had a waterdrop notch. The company may get rid of the notch to the iQOO 3 with a punch-hole screen.

Other smartphone manufactures in China are also gearing up to launch their gaming smartphones. Xiaomi has already started teasing the Black Shark 3 and Nubia has also confirmed that it will be soon launching the next Red Magic gaming smartphone. Since these phones are coming, it is likely that Vivo could be also working on the launch of its next iQOO gaming phone.