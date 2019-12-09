Oppo CPH2009, CPH2023 and CPH2043 Smartphones Certified in Russia’s EEC

Three upcoming Oppo smartphones with model numbers Oppo CPH2009, CPH2023 and CPH2043 have been certified in Russia.

Earlier in the day today, we had spotted Geekbench listings of Oppo CPH2001 and CPH2021 phones. These were found to be pretty identical in terms of specifications and could be the variants of the same phone. Both were seen to be powered by Android 9 OS, MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and 8GB RAM.

The fact that these models come with an old MediaTek processor and Android Pie OS instead of the latest Android 10 hint that these would be mid-range offerings from Oppo.

A couple of weeks ago, in the same Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, two Oppo phones with model numbers CPH2015 and CPH2025 had appeared. The exact identities of even these phones are not known yet. The model numbers found in today’s EEC listing are new and have not appeared anywhere yet.

Meanwhile, we have also been seeing several new Oppo phones with Chinese model numbers. Phones with model numbers beginning with ‘CPH’ are generally released globally whereas the model numbers of phones released in China have 4 characters and 2 digits in them. Some of them have recently been certified both in TENAA and China’s CCC agency as well.

Oppo PCRM00 and PCRT00 are 5G smartphones that most likely belong to the 5G variant of the upcoming Reno 3 smartphone. The full specs and the images of this phone have already appeared earlier. This phone has also been certified with support for 30W fast charging.

Oppo PCLM50 and PDCM00/PDCT00 are other Oppo models that we are aware of. These have been certified only in China’s CCC website and what’s known about these models is that all are 5G phones.

Finally, Oppo PCPM00 is a 4G phone that has 6.4″ display and 4000 mAh battery. Again, the full specs of this phone have appeared in TENAA listings along with the images.

We can be sure that some of the model numbers that we have found in the EEC certification recently including today’s Oppo CPH2009, CPH2023 and CPH2043 might be the global variants of the Chinese model numbers discussed above.

What are you looking for in the next Oppo phone? Share your thoughts in the comments below.