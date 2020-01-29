Samsung Galaxy A31 Battery Acquires BIS Certification; India Launch Could be Nearing

The battery of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone that has a model number of SM-A315F has bagged approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

The certification has not revealed any information about its specifications. However, it is a good proof that it is heading to the Indian market.

The BIS listing of the Samsung Galaxy A31’s battery shows its model number EB-BA315ABY. According to a recent report, a few details of the specifications of the Galaxy A31 smartphone are out. It had revealed that the smartphone will be arriving with a frontal shooter of 16-megapixel.

The predecessor Galaxy A30 came with a dual camera setup. The new leak reveals that the successor Galaxy A31 model could be arriving with a triple camera system. It may consist of a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel secondary lens along with a macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A31 could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It is much larger than the 3,000mAh battery that drove the predecessor smartphone. The other specifications of the smartphone are currently under the wraps. The phone may come in storage editions such as 128 GB and 64 GB.

In December, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones together in Vietnam. The rumor mill is also speculating on the arrival of the Galaxy A41. Samsung may unleash both phones together. As of this writing, there is no official confirmation on the existence of Galaxy A31 and A41 from the South Korean company.

Samsung Galaxy A41 could be flaunting a quad camera system on its rear. It may comprise a primary shooter of 48-megapixel, a secondary lens of 25-megapixel, a 2-megapixel third lens and a macro lens. The Galaxy A41 may only arrive in 64 GB storage edition. It could be coming with a 3,500mAh battery, as we revealed last week. Hopefully, further reports will reveal more details on the specs of the forthcoming Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 phones.