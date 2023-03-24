Minecraft 1.20 Update: These are the New Features Added to the Sandbox Game

While Minecraft fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the 1.20 update, Mojang has given them an idea of the kind of content they should expect from it.

The Minecraft 1.20 update was something players were looking forward to for a very long time. While there is some time for the update to be rolled out. Mojang has included new features in the game through snapshots, betas and previews. The publisher is now geared up to introduce players to something big and important. Players can expect to see a new generated structure with the arrival of the next screenshot. As soon as the 1.20 goes live, players will have access to it.

The publisher has described the Train Run as a ‘buried structure from a lost culture’ which will feature as many as four armor trims. It will be an integral component of the Tails & Trails theme that seems to be very important for Mojang. Players can also look forward to Sniffer eggs to be added to the game soon.

Among other things, players can look forward to interesting archeology locations featuring in the update. These locations will give players the opportunity to explore remnants of the past that have remained buried under the sand. Those looking for some thrills and dangers lurking around should be happy to stumble upon calibrated sculk sensors.

The update will feature several elements that are expected to appeal to both new players and those who have been playing Minecraft for a very long time. This is touted to be that one update that will change the dynamics of the game for the better. The four armor trims that you can expect to come across in the Trail Ruins are the Wayfinder Armor Trim, Shaper Armor Trim, Raiser Armor Trim and Host Armor Trim.