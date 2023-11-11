Minecraft Introduces Gamers To Star Wars: Path of the Jedi Expansion

The expansion features several elements that are bound to delight fans of the Star Wars franchise!

Minecraft has just rolled out the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi expansion. This particular expansion has enabled players to participate in Force-powered adventures while engaging in the Clone Wars. Over the last few years, Minecraft has had crossovers with several properties and therefore, a Star Wars crossover hasn’t really come as a surprise to fans.

Also Read: Minecraft Reaches Milestone – Sells More Than 300 Million Copies

Through this pack, Minecraft has offered players an array of Star Wars related items including character skins based on the Star Wars movies and DLC packs based on The Mandalorian. Apart from exploring different Star Wars locations, gamers will get the chance to recreate some of the most memorable moments and vehicles from the movie franchise.

During the Minecraft Live Event conducted in the month of October, a major Minecraft/Star Wars crossover was announced with the Path of the Jedi. This was designed as a story-based DLC pack that enables players to operate as aspiring Jedi during the Prequel Era. These aspiring Jedis would work towards creating their lightsabers, getting a companion Asrtomech droid customized and lending support to popular heroes like Mace Windu and Yoda in the fights. These fights, of course, would take place in classic worlds of Star Wars like Kamino and Coruscant.

Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi Expansion can be downloaded from Minecraft Marketplace. No matter what system you are using, you will be able to download it conveniently. This expansion, however, requires players to have the most updated version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Players also have the option of visiting the Dressing Room and getting a free R2-D2 shirt for their avatar.

The official YouTube launch trailer of the Path of the Jedi features the player character procuring their own Kyber crystal from the Illum caves and utilizing it to put together a customized lightsaber with the support of Star Wars: Ahsoka’s Huyang. Here, players will get the opportunity to choose their blade color, stance and hilt through a dedicated menu.

The Path of the Jedi DLC, among other things, gives players the opportunity to get their droid companion painted before being knighted by the Jedi Council. In the official Minecraft trailer, one can witness the player teaming up with Anakin Skywalker and his 501st Clone Trooper in order to put up a fight against droids and the much-feared Separatist leader General Grievous.

The multiplayer mode enables aspiring Jedi to explore the various elements of the galaxy with their friends. They will also have the opportunity to use Star Wars Force abilities to fight with enemies and solve several interesting puzzles. They will do all this while participating in a mission designed to make the galaxy a peaceful place for everybody again.

Also Read: Mojang Stops Releasing Content For Minecraft Dungeons

The last couple of years have been quite eventful for the fans of the Star Wars gaming franchise. While titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor were launched successfully and were received well, they are looking forward to Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster and Star Wars: Outlaws released in the near future.