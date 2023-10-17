Minecraft Reaches Milestone – Sells More Than 300 Million Copies

Despite being more than a decade old, the popularity of the game shows no signs of waning.

The fact that Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time is known to one and all. The game, which was developed by Mojang Studios, was launched in November 2011. In its more than decade-long existence, the game has managed to become a favorite of gamers across different age groups.

Also Read: Mojang Stops Releasing Content For Minecraft Dungeons

Several factors have contributed to the popularity of this 3D sandbox game. While some players appreciate the simplicity of graphics in the game, there are many who like the fact that it is a light game that does not ask for heavy system requirements. Since there are no objectives to be achieved in the game, players can play it according to their own preferences and sensibilities.

The game has now reached another milestone by selling more than 300 million copies. In an official statement released by Mojang Studios, Helen Chiang, who heads the company, stated that the team couldn’t have imagined the game to get this kind of success when it was being launched.

The fact that Minecraft has sold more than 300 copies was confirmed during Minecraft Live 2023, a live event organized by Minecraft where community updates and news pertaining to the game were shared. The event also had a neat voting event in which players got the opportunity to vote and decide which new creature should be included in the game. In this particular year, players were asked to choose between an armadillo, a penguin and a crab.

Also Read: Minecraft Server Mineplex To Be Re-Launched In a Big Way

While Minecraft became the highest-selling gaming title of all time a while back, selling more than 300 million copies is an important benchmark that should be celebrated as well. Apart from being the highest-selling video game, it is also one of the most successful entertainment media properties ever.