Minecraft Live 2022 Might Offer Important Information About The Game’s Next Update

Minecraft Live, as fans would know, is an annual event by Mojang where fans are given an idea about what they can expect from the game in the near future.

This particular event, in a lot of ways, prepares them for what’s coming their way. The Minecraft Live, which was conducted last year, offered fans a glimpse of The Wild Update which was rolled out this year.

At the moment, not much has been shared about Minecraft Live 2022. However, there has been some speculation about the 1.20 update by Minecraft. During the course of this event, fans should look forward to getting some details about the update. Apart from this, fans can also expect to hear some news about Minecraft Dungeon. There is a good chance of a trailer being released for Minecraft Legends.

Though no details have been shared about Minecraft update 1.20, a large number of fans are looking forward to certain modifications being made to dimensions and biomes. There have been a lot of requests for an End Dimension update. Fans are of the opinion that the inclusion of new blocks, mobs and biomes will result in the End turning out to be a far more immersive experience for players. It would be a good idea for Minecraft developers to bring in a major adjustment in the overworld biome structure. Apart from getting the biomes redesigned, they should add a bunch of tons and blocks.

Since a plethora of seasonal adventures will be making their way to Minecraft Dungeons soon, fans should brace themselves for some fresh updates on Season 3. At Minecraft Live 2022, there is a good possibility of new maps, weapons, tower floors and enemies being showcased. Mojang might even introduce a new story update for the forthcoming season.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, fans were offered the first glimpse of the upcoming Minecraftspin-off. Now, fans are waiting anxiously to be served with more information on Minecraft Legends. Fans are eager to know how the interaction will take place between the players and the world they inhabit. A big showcase, reportedly, has been planned for Minecraft Legends at Minecraft Live 2022.