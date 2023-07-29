Modern Warfare 2 Season 5: Shooter Game To Feature Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event

Fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for an official unveiling of Call of Duty 2023 to take place!

The fifth season of Modern Warfare 2 will feature an in-game reveal event designed for Call of Duty 2023. This particular event is the brainchild of Sledgehammer Games. Many of the rumors and leaks that have come to the fore in the recent past have pointed towards the new game being Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Through this event, fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans will get the opportunity to witness the official reveal of the game.

For its multiplayer component, Modern Warfare Season 5 will be introducing a bunch of fresh content which includes a revamped version of the Strike map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. the 20v20 Big Capture the Flag mode and the Havoc core mode. This particular season will also bring to the fore three new variants of the Gunfight mode, Snipers, Custom and Armored Gunfight. The Season 5 launch also brings Philip Graves, the CEO of Shadow Company, back into the scheme of things. Fans are extremely curious to figure out the kind of role this particular season plays in taking the Modern Warfare series forward.

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/usEXTNw5aC 😱 Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

👥 New Faction Showdown Event

📍 Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

🎵 50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

According to the official Twitter account of Call of Duty, a Call of Duty 2023 reveal event will be organized during Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 5. A Call of Duty blog, which has just been published recently, asserts that players shall get the opportunity to watch the worldwide reveal in a Warzone event which will be up for a limited period of time. During the event, players are expected to help Shadow Company in getting a chemical weapon before the Konni forces get hold of it. A teaser image for the vent, uploaded by Activision Blizzard, shows red smoke filling up the Zaya Observatory featured on the AI Mazrah map.

On August 2, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone players can witness the launch of Season 5. The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty 2023 will take place a little later. In Season 5, Warzone players will either have to side with Shadow Company or Task Force 141 during the ‘Faction Showdown’ event. This event, players must note, is quite different from the in-game reveal planned for the upcoming Call of Duty game.