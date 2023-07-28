Motorola Moto G14 Appears on Geekbench with Unisoc T616 SoC Ahead of Launch

The new phone from Motorola’s stable, Moto G14 has been benchmarked in the Geekbench website.

The phone has Android 13 OS, 4GB RAM and the processor that powers the phone is Unisoc T616 chipset. It is an octa-core chip with six cores clocking at 1.82GHz and two cores clocking at higher speeds of 1.95GHz. The scores for single-core and multi-core performances are 451 and 1564 respectively.

Images and specs of Motorola Moto G14 are public as it has already been listed on India’s Flipkart website so there’s no need to guess the specs. Moto G14 is the successor of Moto G13 smartphone which was released earlier in Jan this year. While Moto G13 was released with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset, Moto G14 will have Unisoc T616 powering the phone.

Motorola Moto G14 will have a FullHD+ display with a provision for punch-hole camera sensor at the center of the screen. The display size will be 6.5-inch and it will be of LCD type. The phone will have a storage capacity of 128GB and it will be of UFS 2.2 type. For additional storage capacity, there will also be a dedicated microSD card slot, which is almost non-prevalent in most other smartphones being released these days.

The battery capacity will be huge, at 5000 mAh and the charging speed will be 20W, which is pretty decent. The Android 13 OS will be upgraded to Android 14 when the upgrade arrives and the software updates will be provided for up to 3 years.

The Flipkart listing shows that the phone will offer 34 hours of talk time, 94 hours of music playing and 16 hours of video, with a single recharge. It will have dual speakers at the front and they will support Dolby Atmos technology. It will have a 50MP primary sensor for its rear camera.

Moto G14 release date in India is set as August 1.