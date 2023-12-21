Moto G04, Moto G24 Power, And Moto G34 5G Listed Online Before Release in Europe

The well-known tipster Evan Blass disclosed the renders of the upcoming Moto G24 phone. The renders of the Moto G04 and Moto G34 5G are also disclosed.

The upcoming Motorola G series phones are listed on the website of a Finnish online retailer. The corresponding listing showcases the specifications, renders, and pricing of the Moto G04, G24 Power, and G34 5G.

Moto G04

Motorola will launch the imminent entry-level Moto G04 in a 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. It will be available in Blue, Green, Orange, and Black color options. It will feature a Unisoc T606 chipset built on a 12nm process. It will have an LCD display of 6.56 inches and support an HD+ resolution. Moreover, it will have a 1612 x 720 pixels resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Moto G24 Power

Moto G24 Power will be available in silver and dark blue colors. The forthcoming phone will boast an LCD display of 6.56 inches, 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The brand will offer the phone with a Helio G85 chipset. The phone will get one prominent Android update and up to 3 years of security updates. Besides, it will come with a 6000mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support.

Also Read: Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Display and Camera Specs Leaked

TDRA Certifications

The Moto G24 and the Moto G24 Power are also listed on the TDRA certification website with the model numbers – XT2423-2 and XT2425-3 respectively. In addition to the model numbers and the monikers, the TDRA listings don’t disclose any other details regarding the imminent smartphones.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Moto G34 5G

The upcoming Moto G34 5G will have three color options – Black, Dark Blue, and Light Blue. It will come with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Moreover, the phone will boast a 6.56-inch LCD display, an HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.