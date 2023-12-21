Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Display and Camera Specs Leaked

The Oppo Find X7 series is causing ripples in the tech world with leaked details hinting at a powerhouse of features.

Among the highlights, the Oppo Find X7 Pro is anticipated to showcase a unique circular camera module, deviating from prior leaks of an octagonal design.

The buzz around the Find X7 intensifies, particularly in the camera department. Reliable sources suggest a triple-camera configuration for the Find X7 smartphone, boasting an impressive combination of 50MP + 50MP + 64MP lenses. Notably, speculation points to a primary camera sensor, possibly the non-double-layer transistor LYT808 coupled with an OV64B periscope camera.

Leaked details also hint at a circular-shaped camera module housing the periscope lens at its core, indicating a distinct visual identity for the device.

When it comes to the display specs, the base variant, Find X7 is expected to have 1.5K display resolution. However, the Find X7 Pro and Find X7 Ultra phones will likely have a 2K resolution.

Other Specs of Oppo Find X7 Series

The device’s specs further solidify its status as a formidable contender in the smartphone arena. The Oppo Find X7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, as confirmed by earlier appearances on benchmarking platforms like Geekbench and AnTuTu. Impressively, the AnTuTu listing suggests a 120 Hz refresh rate display, 16GB LPDDR5T RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a launch with Android 14.

Collaborating with Sony, Oppo is set to utilize Sony’s innovative Lytia dual-layer stacked CMOS sensors in its flagship devices. The imminent Oppo Find X7 Pro is anticipated to debut Sony’s Lytia LYT-900 imaging sensor, a 50MP 1-inch type stacked CMOS sensor touted for enhanced light capture and low-light performance.

Additionally, Oppo has teased its Hasselblad HyperTone camera system, featuring four camera sensors and Hasselblad color calibration, promising exceptional photography experiences.

The Find X7 Pro is rumored to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, boasting up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and satellite connectivity. Meanwhile, its counterpart, the vanilla Find X7, is expected to feature the Dimensity 9300 chipset and 100W charging capabilities.

Amidst the anticipation, Digital Chat Station revealed specifications for the OPPO Find X7 Standard Version, boasting a similar camera setup with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC. The device flaunts a powerful rear setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, all orchestrated to deliver top-notch imaging.

With a robust camera system and cutting-edge hardware, the Oppo Find X7 series sets the stage for a compelling and immersive mobile photography experience, likely to captivate both photography enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike.