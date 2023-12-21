Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Wi-Fi-Only Model Gets IMDA Certification Before The Launch

After the release of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro (2022) model, Samsung is planning to unveil the tablet’s rugged version. This upcoming rugged tablet is Galaxy Tab Active 5.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 carries the model number – SM-X300. It has received Singapore’s IMDA certification ahead of the launch. It is the Wi-Fi-only model being listed on the database.

It had previously got the Safety Korea, KTL, and FCC certifications. Now it is certified by one more international certification body. It has been classified in the low-power device segment on the IMDA certification platform. Moreover, its listing indicates that it supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

In early December 2023, the forthcoming Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G model was certified by TDRA authority. The TDRA certification has acknowledged its moniker. In addition to the model numbers “SM-X306B” (5G model) and “SM-X300″(Wi-Fi only model), the tablet also possesses the model numbers – “SM-X306N”, “SM-X308B”, and “SM-X308U” according to the KTL listing.

Before its official release, various reports surfaced revealing some of its specifications. It is disclosed that Samsung’s Exynos 1380 5G chipset will power this tablet. It will operate on the newest Android 14 OS. It is also confirmed that it will have a 128GB internal storage option and a 6GB RAM option. The storage can be expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

Its display will be surrounded by thick bezels. The design will also boast an S-Pen and three physical buttons. With S-Pen support, the tablet will benefit users with versatility for different tasks and creative projects. It is expected that the device may come in two color options –Grey and Black. 15W fast charging support will be available. The previous leaks suggest that the tablet will come with a 10,000 mAh battery. Hence, the 15W charger will take a significant time to charge it. The in-depth details on design, pricing, and other specifications are still unknown.