Samsung Galaxy A55 with Xclipse 530 GPU and Exynos 1480 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

It is expected that Samsung will release the next version of its A-series smartphones in the upcoming months. It will also release the Samsung Galaxy A55, the successor to the previous year’s Galaxy A54.

Galaxy A55 (model number SM-A556B) will be powered by yet to be yet-to-be-released Exynos 1480 SoC. The phone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database that showcases the GPU details and CPU scores. Furthermore, the Geekbench listing of this phone indicates that Samsung will roll out an Android 14-based OneUI update to this phone.

According to this phone’s Geekbench listing, the included octa-core processor has the model number s5e8845. The listing also suggests that the SoC will contain four performance cores (each being clocked at 2.75GHz) and four efficiency cores (each being clocked at 2.05GHz).

The listing also highlights the inclusion of an integrated Xclipse 530 GPU. The phone scored 1127 points in the single-core round of the Geekbench test whereas its score in the multi-core round is 3090 points. By supporting the newest Android version –Android 14, it will be the first phone from the A5x series to have Xclipse GPU.

The SoC used in this phone is extensively alleged to be Exynos 1480. The SoC follows the footsteps of the 1380 found in the A54 and the 1280 found in the A53. Contrasting those SoCs, the new Exynos 1480 SoC will not be a Mali GPU. It will come with an Xclipse 530 GPU. The benchmark run acknowledged the support for this GPU.

Interestingly, the A55 will not boast a significant boost in CPU performance when compared to Samsung’s best-selling smartphones. The hopes for a significant leap in CPU performance need to be deferred for at least a year.

The rumors also suggest that the Galaxy A55 will boast a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, have 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP primary camera, and support of 25W for wired charging.