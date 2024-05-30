Moto Razr 50 Ultra (XT2451-4) and Oppo A3 Energy 5G (PKD110) Appear on TENAA

China’s TENAA certification database recently showed the listing of two new smartphones, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and the Oppo A3 Energy 5G.

The Motorola Moto Razr 50 Ultra smartphone is associated with the moniker XT2451-4. On the other hand, the Google Play Devices listing shows that the model number of the Oppo A3 Energy smartphone is PKD2110.

Display Details

The TENAA certification listing reveals that the cover display of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a 4-inch OLED panel with a 1272 x 1080 pixel resolution. The folding display comprises an OLED panel that is 6.9 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels.

The Oppo A3 Energy 5G, the handset is equipped with a TFT 6.7-inch LCD that has a 1604 x 720 pixels resolution.

RAM and Processor Specifications

The TENAA listing mentions that the Motorola smartphone will have an octa-core processor with a 3.0 GHz peak frequency. There are talks that it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The Oppo handset houses an octa-core processor with a 2.4 GHz peak frequency.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra handset is anticipated to support 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB, and 18 GB RAM variants. The storage options are speculated to be 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. The Oppo smartphone will come in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options and offer 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage choices.

Camera, Scanner, and Battery Setup

The TENAA listing highlights the Razr 50 Ultra with two cameras in the rear with 50 MP sensors while the front snapper has a 32 MP sensor. The A3 Energy 5G will have a 50 MP camera and a 2 MP camera in the back. It will have an 8 MP camera in the front. Both smartphones have a fingerprint scanner mounted on their side.

The Motorola smartphone will have a 998 mAh battery and a 2832 mAh battery with a total 3830 mAh capacity. The 3C certification highlights that it will offer 68 W fast charging support. The Oppo handset will have a 4,970 mAh battery.

Size and Weight

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be sized at 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2 mm and weigh close to 188 g while the Oppo A3 Energy 50 has a size of 165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68 mm and weighs 186 g.