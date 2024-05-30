The Sims 4: How The Game Can Prepare Players For Project Rene

By re-introducing some popular elements from the earlier games, Maxis can successfully maintain and even expand the current player base of the franchise.

Launched on 2 September 2014, The Sims 4 has been around for close to a decade now. The game, which has been developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, has managed to expand its player base significantly over the years. The social simulation game has greatly benefitted from the introduction of new DLCs at regular intervals. Right now, fans of the franchise are keenly looking forward to the arrival of The Sims 5, which is currently being developed under the codename Project Rene. The one way in which fans can be prepared for the next game is by evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Every game in the franchise has offered something fresh and interesting to players. Some of these elements have got entrenched in the hearts and minds of the players. The Sims 5, without a doubt, will mark the beginning of a new journey for the franchise.

As fans wait for The Sims 5, Maxis could work towards bringing some elements back into The Sims 4 which have been missing for a while. In some of the new expansion packs, Maxis plans to roll out for The Sims 4 in the near future, they could include some old content that helps players take a walk down memory lane.

Packs, that were a part of the earlier games in the Sims franchise, have also been featured in The Sims 4. Not every content piece that was introduced earlier, however, made it to the game. By bringing that content back in The Sims 4, Maxis can give fans something to cheer about as they wait for the arrival of The Sims 5.

The Sims 3: Supernatural introduced players to several occult creatures. This helped shake up the dynamics of the game for good and bringing in some freshness to the narrative. Through The Realm of Magic DLC, Maxis made an attempt to put together an EP completely revolving around the premise of Supernatural.

Now that fans are eagerly waiting for The Sims 5 a.k.a. Project Rene, it is all the more important for Maxis to keep the excitement around The Sims 4 alive. After all, most of the people playing The Sims 4 are the ones who will be turning up for The Sims 5 when it releases. By making players nostalgic about the journey the franchise has had so far, Maxis can keep their interest in the game and the franchise alive.