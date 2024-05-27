Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Likely to Have a Huge Camera Upgrade

Samsung is known for being very slow with respect to making changes to the cameras of its flagship smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras are likely to show a big upgrade over the cameras in the predecessor models. If this is true, this will be a welcome change for users who have seen the present camera setup for years.

Camera Highlights

Going by a leak by trustworthy tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to sport the quad camera setup. However, two cameras will now be bigger and sport sensors with higher resolutions. His statement on the popular Chinese Weibo platform that the upcoming smartphone will have a 200 MP primary camera plus a 50 MP ultrawide camera. There will also be a 50 MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom support and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

If the tipster’s statement proves to be true, then Samsung has finally decided to opt for an upgrade of all its rear-facing cameras with higher resolution sensors. They are also expected to support 8K video recording. The high resolution for the telephoto camera will allow the manufacturer to incorporate pixel-binning and enhance portrait and 3x snaps in low light. The smartphone may also be able to deliver detailed close-up photos.

Other Specifications

Some Galaxy S25 series smartphones are expected to come with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor while others may be equipped with a new Exynos processor. The handset is also likely to feature One UI 7 based on Android 15.

According to a post by Sawyer Galox on the popular X platform, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by a 45 W battery and a 5000 mAh battery. There will be a new feature called Battery AI to improve the efficiency of the battery using AI integration.

Tipster Ice Universe has also posted on the same platform that the display of the smartphone will be sized at 6.8 inches. It is anticipated that the display will be a dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to have a revised design for the frame and bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in January or February next year although the exact date is yet to be known.