Moto G24 and Moto Razr Renders Leaked with More Details

The renders and other specifications have been leaked for the upcoming Moto G24 and Moto Razr smartphones.

Moto G24 Specs and Renders Leaked

Various smartphones from the Moto G-series of Motorola have surfaced online. The details about these smartphones appear in the form of renders, leaks, and certifications. One of these phones is Moto G24. Appuals has disclosed the features, design, price, and a few other features of this device.

Rumored Specs

Moto G24 is anticipated to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and Android 14 OS. The memory and storage options are expected to be 4GB and 128GB respectively. The built-in battery could support 5000mAh capacity and 20W fast charging (through a USB-C port).

The phone is likely to feature a macro camera (2MP resolution), a main camera (50MP resolution), and a front camera (8MP resolution). The 6.56-inch LCD could contain an IPS panel. The display may support HD+ resolution, 269 PPI, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device’s design might be identical to the Moto G34.

Moto G24 is expected to contain various sensors like ambient light, compass, proximity, gyroscope, and accelerometer. Some other features include Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto Razr Renders and Other Details Leaked

Motorola is focusing on releasing Moto Razr belonging to the Razr+ branding. This newest foldable smartphone would be the successor to the Razr 40 Ultra/ Plus smartphones. Motorola has not yet officially declared the price or launch date of this forthcoming device. However, it is likely to be released in Q1 2024.

The device, with model number XT2453-3 and codename ‘Glory’, will be released in the US by Verizon Wireless.

The leaked renders of the foldable Moto Razr show that it could boast a sleek design, a flexible screen (could fold in half), and a classic grey color. The renders also indicate that the device’s design would resemble the prevailing Razr models. The built-in Snapdragon processor could offer enhanced performance.

Featured Image: Moto G24 Renders