Moto XT2045-1 with 6.7-inch Screen, 4000 mAh Battery and Codename “RAV” Passes FCC

Moto XT2045-1 is an upcoming phone that has obtained the approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) agency in the US.

From the FCC documents, we have obtained the dimensions of the phone from the prototype image available. The dimensions read 160mm in height, 74mm in width and 170mm in diagonal measurement which is equal to 6.7-inches of screen size. The actual display might be less than this, around 6.4-inches, based on the size of the bezels surrounding the display.

The phone will be powered by the battery model number KR40 which is a Lithium-ion polymer battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh. The codename of the phone was found to be “RAV”. Apart from this, nothing was obtained from the FCC documents.

Only one other model variant of this phone namely Moto XT2045-2 has been spotted elsewhere and this has been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of Russia. No other details are available at the moment.

Motorola has confirmed its plan of launching 5G-compatible phones in 2020. The company will also use SD765 and SD865 in its upcoming phones. While we are not really sure if this could be a 5G phone, we can’t rule out the possibility either.

Moto XT2041-2

Just yesterday, FCC granted approval for Motorola Moto G8 Power phone with model number XT2041-2. This phone will have a 5000 mAh battery and about 6.2 to 6.3-inch screen size. The same model number also appeared in Wi-Fi alliance certification website which confirmed the presence of Android 10 OS. The codename of this phone is “Sophia”. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC which is denoted by SM6125 SoC.

We are yet to know the release date and full specs of both these phones. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.