Mysterious Motorola XT2055-2 Phone Codenamed “Blackjack” Spotted at FCC with 5000 mAh Battery

A mysterious Motorola phone with model number XT2055-2 with codename Blackjack has appeared on the database of FCC.

The FCC listing reveals that the phone is packed with a massive battery. However, its exact identity is not known yet. The minimal specs that have appeared on FCC suggest that it could be an entry-level or mid-range device.

The Motorola XT2055-2 FCC listing has revealed that it measures 165 x 75mm. The handset measures 175mm diagonally which translates to 6.88 inches. Excluding bezels, we can expect the phone to have a display of around 6.6 inches. The phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. With no support for dual-band Wi-Fi, the XT2055-2 seems to be an entry-level model from the company. The other thing that is known about the device is that it has a 5,000mAh battery with battery model number JK50.

An online search for the model number reveals some other country variants such as XT2055-1 and XT2055-3. It remains to be seen whether the handset arrives as a Motorola or Lenovo device. It may not be the rumored Motorola G8 Power handset since past reports have revealed that its model number is XT2041. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know more about the mysterious XT-2055 smartphone.

There are a couple of other Motorola phones that are waiting in the pipeline to go official. Motorola XT2043-4, XT2043-5 and XT2043-6 have been spotted at FCC with 4,000mAh battery. The XT2045-1 and XT2045-2 were seen at EEC and FCC. The XT2052-1 was found in WFA and the XT2053-2 had surfaced in FCC and WFA.

Also, the rumored Motorola Moto G8 Power hasn’t gone official yet. Popular tipster Evan Blass revealed a name of a new phone from the company called Motorola Edge+. At present, there is no information on the device. It remains to be seen whether it will be the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform driven flagship phone from the company.