Motorola Moto G8 Power (XT2041-4) with Android 10, 5000 mAh Battery Passes FCC and Wi-Fi; XT2045-2 Spotted in Russia

Two new phones from Motorola with model numbers XT2045-2 and XT2041-4 have been spotted in multiple certification sites and one of them is Moto G8 Power.

Moto G8 Power (XT2041-4)

This model number has been appeared by US’ FCC agency. The FCC documents reveal that the phone has a huge 5000 mAh battery denoted by the model name ‘KZ50’. The dimensions of the phone have also been revealed through the prototype image and it has found to measure 157.9mm in height, 75.8mm in width and 165mm in dimensions. The diagonal measurement works out to be 6.5 inches so the display of the phone could be around 6.2 to 6.3-inches excluding the bezels.

The phone has been codenamed ‘Sofia’ and we are already familiar with this codename, thanks to a tweet from XDAdevelopers which revealed the codename back in October.

There's still the regular Moto G8, and I've seen evidence that there's a Moto G8 Power, too. G8 Power, code-named "sofia," is being tested with Android 10, and it seems to be built on the same platform as the G8 Plus (sm6125.) There also seems to be another variant, "sofiap." https://t.co/zsrWOOADg8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 24, 2019

XT2041-4 has also been spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance certification platform. The phone is running on Android 10 OS and equipped with support for dual-band 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi.

As mentioned in the tweet, the phone can be expected to be powered by Snapdragon SM6125 SoC, which is the Snapdragon 665 chipset that’s also known by the name ‘Trinket’. Moto G8 Plus that was released earlier this year had the same processor but only 4000 mAh battery.

Moto XT2045-2

Another model number XT2045-2 was recently spotted on the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission EEC. This could belong to another new phone that will be released in 2020.

Qualcomm has recently launched Snapdragon 765 / 765G and 865 mobile platforms. Soon after the launch of the new SoCs, several smartphone OEMs confirmed launching phones with new SoCs. Motorola too confirmed that it will be launching SD765 and SD865 powered smartphones. Both chipsets are designed to power 5G enabled devices. This indicates that the Lenovo owned company is gearing up to launch 5G ready Motorola phones in the coming year.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Motorola hasn’t launched a flagship phone since 2017. However, the company will be launching a 5G-ready SD865 powered phone in 2020. Hopefully, more details on the SD765 and SD865 powered Motorola phones will surface in the coming weeks.

In related news, Motorola has recently launched the One Hyper. The Android One phone features a 6.5-inch notch-less IPS LCD display and it is fueled by Snapdragon 675 and 4 GB of RAM. It has a native storage of 128 GB and carries a microSD card slot. The rear shell of the phone has a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera setup. It is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera of 32-megapixel. The 4,000mAh battery of the One Hyper supports 45W fast charging.

Featured Image: Motorola One Hyper