Verizon Rolls out System Updates for Google Pixel 4, 4XL; Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, 3aXL; Pixel 2, 2XL; Pixel and Pixel XL

Verizon has sent out the latest system updates for the complete range of the Google Pixel smartphones, starting with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL to Pixel 4 and 4XL.

In most cases, it is the latest December release by Google, of the security update patch. In a few models, there are certain performance improvements being brought about too.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

This is the second system update from Verizon for these new phones from Google. The Verizon update page mentions that the change the users will see in their devices after this update is installed will be certain performance improvements. The Android security update patch dated December 1 is also part of this system update.

Software Version for Google Pixel 4: QQ1B.191205.012.A1

Software Version for Google Pixel 4 XL: QQ1B.191205.012.A1

Google Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3 series are all receiving their system updates from Verizon. The older Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are getting their 15thsystem update from Verizon, while for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, this is the 8th. All four models are being updated with the latest Android security patch for December.

Software Version for Google Pixel 3: QQ1A.191205.008

Software Version for Google Pixel 3 XL: QQ1A.191205.008

Software Version for Google Pixel 3a : QQ1A.191205.011

Software Version for Google Pixel 3a XL : QQ1A.191205.011

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

These are models released by Google in 2017 and are still being kept updated by Google. The Verizon system updates now being sent to its users are the 26th. The update file for these two devices contains the December Android security update patch.

Software Version for Google Pixel 2: QQ1A.191205.008

Software Version for Google Pixel 2 XL: QQ1A.191205.008

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

These are the first Google Pixel smartphones launched by the technology giant. The Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL have been around since 2016 and the system update number from Verizon is 38. The update here too has the latest December 1 security update patch.

Software Version for Google Pixel: QP1A.191005.007.A3

Software Version for Google Pixel XL: QP1A.191005.007.A3