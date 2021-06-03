[Updated:] Moto G Stylus 5G (XT2131) Bluetooth SIG Certified; Appears on Geekbench

The Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phone has scored 502 and 1651 points in single and multi-core performance scores. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz chipset which has six 1.8GHz cores and two 2.04GHz cores but the exact processor is not known from the listing. However, based on the rumors, we can expect Snapdragon 480 SoC that clocks at 1.8GHz to power this phone. It comes with Android 11 OS and has 6GB RAM. ‘Denver‘, the codename of the phone, can also be seen in the listing.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

[Original: Jun 2, 2021]

The upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

It confirms that the Motorola phone with a XT2131 model number will debut in the market with Moto G Stylus 5G. The Bluetooth SIG certification is a good hint that the arrival of the smartphone may not be far away.

Also Read: Verizon Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Moto G Power (2021), G Play (2021), and LG Wing 5G Get New Software Update

The Bluetooth SIG listing further reveals that model number variants such XT2131-1, XT2131DL, and XT2131-3 all belong to the forthcoming 5G version of Moto G Stylus. The listing reveals that the handset carries support for Bluetooth 5.1.

Motorola Denver

Past reports have revealed that the phone bearing model number XT2131 is codenamed as ‘Denver’. The handset has been previously spotted at certification sites such as Wi-Fi Alliance, FCC, and IMEI database. These listings have revealed that the phone will ship with Android 11 OS and a 5,000mAh battery.

Earlier this week, Nils Ahrensmeier released the leaked renders of Moto G Stylus 5G. The images revealed that the smartphone features a punch-hole display, and it will come with support for a stylus. Its back panel has a 48-megapixel quad-camera system, an LED flash, and an “M” logo, which seems to be integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it's the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

The tipster revealed that the phone will be heading to the U.S. and it will offer 256 GB of built-in storage. The other specs of the phone are under wraps. Readers should not confuse this 5G phone with the Moto G Stylus (2021), which was a 4G device with XT2115-1 model number. While both handsets have an identical front design, the 5G models feature a different design for the rear camera system.

Also Read: OPPO PFGM00 Full Specifications, Images Emerge Through TENAA Certification

Motorola is yet to confirm the existence of the 5G variant of Moto G Stylus. With many certifications in tow, it appears that it may go official at some point this month.