Mysterious Realme RMX3061 and RMX3063 Phones Certified by EEC

Mysterious Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063 have been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Neither the specs nor the names of the devices are known yet. With the year not far away, it appears that the Realme RMX3061 and RMX3063 are phones meant for the year 2021.

In September, Realme announced the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones. The lineup did not include a flagship model. It is unclear whether Realme has plans to launch an X7-series flagship. In the first quarter of this year, Realme announced the Realme X50 and Realme X50 Pro smartphones. The former was a high-end phone, whereas the latter was packed with flagship specs.

There is a possibility that the Realme RMX3061 and RMX3063 could be the Realme X60 and Realme X60 Pro arriving in the first quarter of the coming year. The X60 Pro could be driven by the Snapdragon 875 mobile platform that is expected to launch at the beginning of the coming month. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know the identity of the newly certified Realme phones.

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature 6.4-inch and 6.5-inch AMOLED displays with FHD resolution support. The latter comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are equipped with in-screen fingerprint readers.

The Dimensity 800U chipset powers the Realme X7 with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the other side, the Dimensity 1000+ SoC is present under the hood of the Realme X7 Pro with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are fitted with 32-megapixel front-facing cameras. The rear side of both phones feature 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad cameras. The Realme X7 has a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro model receives power from a 4,500mAh battery. Both phones support 65W fast charging.