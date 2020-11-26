Realme RMX3063 with 5000 mAh Battery and Triple Rear Camera Bags FCC Certification

Upcoming Realme RMX3063 smartphone has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US.

From the documents in the FCC listing, we could find that the smartphone will have a 5000 mAh battery. The battery model number is BLP729 and Realme has already used this in its Realme 5i smartphone released early this year.

There was a label that didn’t reveal much but the prototype diagram showed that the phone will have a triple camera setup. We have seen a similar rear camera module in the recently released Realme Q2i and Realme Narzo 20 smartphones. Apart from this, the FCC documents didn’t reveal much.

The same smartphone with model number RMX3063 appeared alongside RMX3061 on Russia’s EEC certification listing as well as Indonesia’s TKDN and Sertifikasi certification websites. This hints at the possible global launch of this smartphone.

We have no information about the specifications of this smartphone. We are yet to see these models getting certified by other certification bodies but it will certainly happen in the coming weeks and there’s no doubt about it.

While we have no idea about the moniker or real identity of this smartphone, we can take a guess that it could belong to the Realme 8 series. In the first quarter of 2020, Realme X50 and X50 Pro smartphones were launched. If these smartphone models are going to be released in Q1 2021, then we can expect them to be the Realme X60 and X60 Pro smartphones. Stay tuned for more information about this.

What do you think this could be? Share your thoughts in the comments below.