New GTA 6 Leak Gives Rise To Fresh Speculations On The Game’s Release Date

Leaked Microsoft paper suggests fans could get the opportunity to play GTA 6 sooner than they expect!

When one talks about the most anticipated games of the current times, one cannot miss out on mentioning Grand Theft Auto 6. Despite Rockstar Games not sharing any relevant information about it, the game is being discussed extensively on a regular basis. Last year, Rockstar confirmed that the game was in the development process and since then, the hype around the game has reached another level.

In the last several months, one has come across several leaks pertaining to GTA 6. Now, a leaked Microsoft paper has given one some idea about the launch date of GTA 6. As per this GTA 6 leak, Microsoft believes the much-anticipated title will get a worldwide release in 2024. This news should definitely make those fans happy, especially those who feared having to wait for a couple of years to see the game getting a release.

This particular update actually came to the fore last year when Microsoft was in close contact with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority. However, the document has come to the spotlight recently. It is also important to remember that this particular GTA 6 leak hasn’t been confirmed by Rockstar and therefore, one cannot be fully sure about its authenticity as yet. Microsoft, perhaps, thought the game would be released in 2024 based on the several media reports that were floating around.

Though GTA 6 has been in development for a while, not many were hopeful about it getting a release in 2024. At the same time, there have been some fans who have long vouched for the game being launched in 2024 as it has been a decade since GTA 5, the last game in the GTA franchise, was released.

Even now, one comes across rumors suggesting that GTA 6 will get a release in 2025 or 2026. After this GTA 6 leak, many fans would be praying for the game to come out next year. At the moment, all one can do is wait for Rockstar to share an official confirmation.