GTA 6: The Much-Awaited Game Could Lead To Take-Two Interactive Earning $8 Billion

In fiscal 2025, GTA 6 might just help Take-Two Interactive achieve its financial goals.

The entire gaming community is looking forward to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. It is, however, important to understand the kind of expectations Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have from the sixth game in one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time. The release of GTA 6 is extremely important for Take-Two Interactive as it aims to eke out a huge profit from it.

As per a report shared by DramaAlert (X/@DramaAlert), GTA 6 is scheduled for a 2024 release and the game is expected to generate a revenue of $8 billion in fiscal year 2025. Till now, Rockstar hasn’t given any clarification on the release date of the game, Take-Two Interactive’s recent Earnings Call meeting has hinted at the possibility of the game releasing in 2024.

Till now, fans have been waiting for Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games to share some official updates about GTA 6. If the gaming publisher shares some hints about the release date, it might help clear up the confusion fans have in their head about the release date of the game.

More evidence GTA6 is launching in 2024… Rockstar’s publisher expected to earn massive revenue of $8 billion next year, which would only be possible with a big game like GTA. pic.twitter.com/M80ylGUXPA — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 25, 2023

DramaAlert, which happens to be a popular media outlet, posted a tweet on September 26, 2023, claiming that Grand Theft Auto 6 would get a launch during Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal year 2025 which begins on April 1, 2024, and culminates on March 31, 2025.

During the last Earnings Call Meeting of Take-Two Interactive, which took place in May 2023, the publisher made a prediction about GTA 6 making amassing over $8 billion in net bookings and more than $1 billion in ‘Adjusted Restricted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow’.

Take-Two Interactive has also stated that there are several ‘ground-breaking titles’ in the pipeline that will be launched in the near future. Though the company hasn’t made a direct mention of Grand Theft Auto 6, no other game developed by the company can help it make the kind of profits it is aiming for.

Through another tweet, DramaAlert claimed that a proper trailer for GTA 6 will come out sometime in October 2023. Since the gaming company launched and publicized several of its titles in October in the last few years, there is a strong possibility of it kickstarting the promotional campaign for GTA 6 in the same month.