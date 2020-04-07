New LG Smartphone (LM-G900N) with Qualcomm ‘Lito’ Processor, 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS Spotted on Geekbench

Upcoming LG smartphone with model number LG LM-G900N has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phone confirms support for 8GB RAM and is powered by the Android 10 OS. The phone is powered by the latest processor codenamed ‘Lito’ which has a clock speed of 1.8GHz. The single and multi core scores of this phone on Geekbench are 506 and 1545 respectively. This model number LM-G900N has not appeared in any other certification websites yet and this is the first time we are seeing the presence of a phone with this model number.

This processor codenamed ‘Lito’ uses the same power management IC PM8150 that is part of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Last month, based on the Kernel source code of Galaxy S20 series, reports emerged that Qualcomm could be developing 4 new SoCs and they are codenamed as Bengal, Scuba, Lagoon and Lito respectively.

‘Lito’ is an octa core processor with two 2.3GHz cores and six 1.7 GHz cores. The GPU supported is Adreno 620. There is another version of ‘Lito’ namely ‘Lito v2’ which has slightly different cores with one 2.7GHz core, one 2.3GHz core and six 1.8GHz cores. Lito v2’s clock speed of 1.8GHz probably matches today’s processor found in the Geekbench listing but it doesn’t match with the speed of Snapdragon 765 5G SoC.

The LM-G900N model number indicates that this could probably be the LG G9 smartphone, the successor of LG G8. But recent reports indicate that LG may be scrapping the ‘G’ series and might release a new series and that the launch of this phone might happen on May 15. The reports also hinted that the next LG flagship may have the ‘affordable’ 765 SoC from Qualcomm.

Stay tuned for more details.