Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G and LG V60ThinQ 5G UW Receiving Software Updates from Verizon

Verizon is sending out the latest set of updates to the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW.

All the six Samsung smartphones here are being updated with a host of features that have been included in the camera function of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 series flagships. The lone LG device, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is being updated for improvements in the fingerprint sensor and voicemail service.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones were released in the first half of 2019 and have already been updated to the Android 10 OS and One UI2.0. The company then released the successors to these devices this February 2020 and the One Ui2.1 is out.

There are some exciting features in the latest firmware and now, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series devices are also getting them. These include the Single Take Mode and My Filters in the camera section. Then there is the Music Share and Quick Share. All these enable better use cases of the smartphone.

Software Version for Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTC9

Software Version for Galaxy S10 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTC9

Software Version for Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU3DTC9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The Verizon system update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has the identical content as the update sent to the Samsung Galaxy S10 models and described above. The same Quick Share, Music Share, Single Take and My Filters are all included in this update sent to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G.

Software Version for Galaxy Note 10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU3CTC9

Software Version for Galaxy Note 10 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU3CTC9

Software Version for Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU3CTC9

LGV60 ThinQ 5G UW

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is one of the latest smartphones in the market released just last month. This is the first-ever system update Verizon is sending to this device. The updates mention two significant changes. One is that the fingerprint sensing mechanism to unlock the phone is being improved for performance and the other is upgrading to the Premium Visual Voicemail (VVM) service or downgrading from a Premium VVM service to basic VVM service.

Software Version: V600M10c