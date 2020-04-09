Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a, 3a XL, 3, 3XL, 2 and Pixel 2XL Receive Verizon System Updates

Verizon’s new set of system updates are going out to Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G; Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a, 3a XL, 3, 3XL, 2 and Pixel 2XL.

These updates carry different contents for each of these devices. There are some, out of these smartphones, which receive only the April 2020 Android security update patches and nothing else.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ 5G

The latest releases from Samsung, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G are being updated for improvements in the camera function, though the details are not mentioned in the verizon page. There are some system enhancements included in this. The April 2020 security update patch is included too, in this system update from Verizon.

Software Version for Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATCT

Software Version for Galaxy S20+ 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATCT

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL

These most recent flagships from Google are being updated for a number of new features. These two devices, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are being provided through this update e-SIM capability along with Dual SIM dual capability. There are very elaborate step-by-step instructions on how to go about activating these features and to download the e-SIM if you require, from Verizon. Study these carefully after the OTA update is downloaded and installed on your device. Apart from these changes, the April 2020 level Android security update patch is also included in this system update from Verizon.

Software Version for Google Pixel 4 : QQ2A.200405.005

Software Version for Google Pixel 4 XL : QQ2A.200405.005

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are all receiving the April 2020 Android security update patch from Verizon. Nothing beyond that is included in this update. The build number is the same for all these devices.

Software Version for Google Pixel 3A : QQ2A.200405.005

Software Version for Google Pixel 3A XL : QQ2A.200405.005

Software Version for Google Pixel 3: QQ2A.200405.005

Software Version for Google Pixel 3 XL: QQ2A.200405.005

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

The oldest two models in this series, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are also getting the latest April 2020 Android security update patch. This is the system update 30 from Verizon for these two phones.

Software Version for Google Pixel 2: QQ2A.200405.005

Software Version for Google Pixel 2 XL: QQ2A.200405.005

It is advisable to check if the respective updates have been installed on your device. You will have to go to Settings>>System Updates and check if the version there matches the one given here in this article. You do have to option to download the update manually as well.