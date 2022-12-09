New Minecraft DLC Enables Players To Be Avatar: The Last Airbender Characters

Mojang has been quite successful in introducing crossover content in Minecraft at regular intervals.

The latest new Minecraft DLC introduced by the company offers a wide range of content related to Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

In the last couple of years, Minecraft has engaged in several collaborations that have resulted in content from popular franchises like Star Wars, Batman and Adventure Time making their way into the game. The collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender is definitely special for those who have been fans of the movie franchise and the unique world it has introduced audiences to.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender DLC by Minecraft marks the arrival of prominent Nickelodeon heroes like Zuko, Aang, Korra and TophBeifong to the game. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been collaborating with video games quite frequently. Recently, it was featured in a season of Smite where one witnessed Merlin turning into Ang and Susano becoming Zuko. The Minecraft crossover content has expanded greatly in recent times and now includes the World Cup, Burberry and Lacoste.

The Minecraft Avatar Legends bundle is packed with as many as 55 skins consisting of well-known characters like Amon, Tenzin, Katara and Varrick. Minecraft players now have the opportunity to explore a whole new world that seeks inspiration from Avatar: The Last Airbender. They will get to do this if they buy 1340 Minecraft coins including biomes that serve as a representation of four nations of the Nickelodeon show. Players will be required to walk for several hours to earn a specific number of points.

You are the Avatar, the embodiment of light and peace, now in Minecraft! Meet up with Katara, Zuko, and others, explore all four nations from the hit shows, and channel the skins of your favorite characters. DLC created in partnership with @gmodeone. https://t.co/4xjc8ZQXOG pic.twitter.com/szRTPzGuLx — Minecraft (@Minecraft) December 6, 2022

The Avatar Legends Minecraft bundle was put together as a result of a partnership between Gamemode One and Mojang. The SpongeBob Square Pants, on the other hand, was made in collaboration with Spark Universe. It seems Mojang is seeking the help of external parties to put together its new DLCs. There is a good chance of the gaming publisher planning to explore another Nickelodeon IP with its next collaboration. In the Minecraft Marketplace, the Avatar Legends bundle has managed a rating of 4.7.