Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 Update Brings In New Spectator Mode

For years, Minecraft Bedrock fans have been requesting the publisher to add the spectator mode to the game.

After players put in their requests for more than eight years, Mojang has included the spectator mode in the Bedrock edition of the game. The addition of the spectator mode has made fans happy, especially those who have been wishing for it to be included in the game for a long time.

Developers were working on the spectator mode with the last couple of Minecraft beta versions under experimental features. Around the same time, they were resolving glitches and driving away bugs discovered by testers. After taking the feedback of testers into consideration and fixing several bugs associated with the game, several new elements have been introduced in the game. The Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50 has marked the arrival of several new features in the game including the spectator mode.

A new Bedrock update is going live, bringing in Spectator Mode, new touch controls, and more! Full changelog: https://t.co/ZbeDZFPjT6 pic.twitter.com/3bNc63iW96 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 29, 2022

Minecraft Bedrock players, after activating cheats, can step in and out of the spectator mode with the help of the Personal Game Mode option available in World Settings. Bedrock Edition’s spectator mode is similar to the spectator mode you come across in Java Edition.

As you play Minecraft Bedrock, you will slowly discover all the new features and changes that have been introduced to the game. On touch devices, new touch controls have been enabled automatically. A bunch of new character skins, which can be chosen from the Dressing Room, have been added. The Vex now features an updated texture and model.

Since many of the bugs have been resolved, the game is far more enjoyable to play. Earlier, when players would choose a light block, they would not be visible. This issue has been fixed now. Now, you can also see spectator mode being listed in the Personal Game Modes section.