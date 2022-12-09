GTA Online: Release Date For Santos Drug Wars Content Update Gets Confirmed

Rockstar Games has just made an announcement pertaining to December 2022 update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

According to the gaming publisher, the update will be made available to fans on December 13, 2022.

Rockstar made this announcement very recently and fans, as expected, are extremely excited. The new Santos Drug Wars content update will be officially launched on December 13 and made available on all major consoles including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If we go by the launch strategies followed by Rockstar for its earlier updates, the Santos Drug Wars content update should be out closer to 3 am PT/6 am ET/11 am BST. The soon-to-be-launched DLC is touted to be a story update featuring two distinctive parts. The first part will be out on Tuesday, that is, December 13.

Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13. Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: https://t.co/ofqO65jHxw pic.twitter.com/QZpdb7Xb5I — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 8, 2022

With a Twitter post, Rockstar confirmed that the update will be available on December 13. The DLC will feature a plethora of new content that both new and older players would take a liking to. The developers have given fans a fair idea of what to expect from this DLC.

According to the latest reports, the update will mark the arrival of Nervous Ron in the game. Players can also look forward to a bunch of misfits who will embark upon a mission to get involved in a big way with the psychedelics trade of Los Santos.

In the past, too, Rockstar had shared relevant details pertaining to the winter update. Now, players will have the option of using custom weaponized vehicles in a few races. Ray-traced reflections will now be available to Xbox Series and PS5 console users. Solo players can now look forward to completing Agatha’s Casino Missions on their own. Once players purchase a vehicle, they can expect it to be delivered to them in a short span of time.