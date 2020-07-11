New OnePlus Phone in Geekbench; Could it be OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 690?

An upcoming OnePlus phone with model number OnePlus BE2028 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The listing does not explicitly mention the OnePlus Nord. Hence, it is unclear whether the phone that has surfaced on Geekbench is OnePlus Nord or some other upcoming phone from the brand.

Labeled as OnePlus BE2028 on Geekbench 5, the handset recorded a single-core score of 609 points and a multi-core score of 1728 points. The “Lito” codename for the processor that powers the phone can be seen in the motherboard field on Geekbench. Past reports have revealed that the “Lito” name is associated with the Snapdragon 765G. Hence, it appears that the OnePlus BE2028 could be the Snapdragon 765G powered smartphone.

However, 1.71GHz base frequency mentioned in the Geekbench listing does not match with the 1.80GHz base frequency of SD765G or SD765. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. And the phone is loaded with Android 10 OS.

Last month, the alleged OnePlus Nord had appeared as “OnePlus AC2003” on the same benchmarking platform. It was seen with “Lito” processor, 12 GB of RAM and Android 10. It had scored 612 and 1955 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench.

As far as the OnePlus BE2028 phone is concerned, it is difficult to say whether to say that it is the OnePlus Nord. Recent reports have revealed that the OnePlus Nord’s base model will be coming with 8 GB of RAM. However, the OnePlus BE2028 has 6 GB of RAM. Probably, it could be a variant of the OnePlus Nord or another phone that could be positioned lower than the OnePlus Nord. The 1.71GHz processor could be the Snapdragon 690 5G that went official recently. Hence, it could be a SD690 powered OnePlus Nord series phone. These are just assumptions and it is advisable to wait for further reports to know more the mysterious OnePlus BE2028 phone.

The OnePlus Nord is rumored to be equipped with 6.44-inch 90Hz FHD+ display. It has a pill-shaped display cutout for a 32-megapixel dual selfie camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel quad-camera system and it is backed by a 4,115mAh battery that comes with 30T Warp Charge support. It is likely to come in variants such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.