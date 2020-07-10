Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (SM-T505) Bags FCC Certification, Reveals Rear Design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The same tablet had received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority earlier this week. These certifications reveal that the tablet may go as early as next month.

Also Read: Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T575 with Exynos 9810 SoC Has 5,000mAh Battery

Only a few details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (SM-T505) have appeared through its FCC listing. The SM-T505 model number belongs to its LTE variant. The Bluetooth SIG certification had revealed SM-T500 which seems to be its Wi-Fi-only edition.

The FCC documents show that the tablet 247.6 x 157.36mm. The tablet has a diagonal measurement of 293.37mm which equates to 11.55 inches. Since it is an A-series tablet, it could be a mid-range device with thick bezels around the screen. Hence, it is likely to support a 10-inch display.

The FCC documents also carry a schematic of the rear side of the device. It shows that it has a single rear-facing camera. It does not seem to feature an LED flash for the camera. The Bluetooth SIG listing of the device had revealed that it carries support for Bluetooth 5.0. The listing also revealed model number variants like SM-T507 and SM-T505N.

In related news, there is another Samsung tablet that has been spotted recently. Its model number is SM-T575, but its identity is not known. The Geekbench appearance of the device revealed that is powered by Exynos 9810 chipset and 4 GB of RAM.

Also Read: Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T575 with Exynos 9810 SoC Has 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung is reportedly working on the launch of Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets that are rumored to be fueled by Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform. Both tablets are expected to come with 120Hz refresh rate display, dual rear cameras and large-sized batteries with fast charging support. The Tab S7 models are speculated to debut with the Galaxy Watch 3 on July 22.