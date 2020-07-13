Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (SM-G781B) with 6GB RAM & Snapdragon 865 Shows up on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which is believed to be the successor of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC (codenamed: kona) and has 6GB RAM. The phone will be released with Android 10 as the OS. The single and multi-core scores are 737 and 2619 respectively, which is on part with the other devices in the S20 lineup.

The model number of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition that has appeared in the Geekbench listing is SM-G781B. This is a 5G enabled smartphone that will be released in the US. Another variant of the smartphone with model number SM-G780 will be available globally. This model number is expected to have both 4G and 5G editions.

More details about the phone were revealed last week which hinted that the device has now entered production. As expected, it is powered by the more-powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset. This can offer still competition to OnePlus 8T smartphone.

Apart from this, the phone will have AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and refresh rate of 60 Hz, which is not confirmed and has to be taken with a grain of salt. Though online rumors hint the presence of 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor in the primary camera module, we still don’t have confirmed information about it.

The phone is expected to come in three color variants namely Prism White, Prism Violet and Prism Blue. Galaxy S20 FE is expected to go official in the month of October 2020 though some reports also indicate that it could be delayed to 2021.