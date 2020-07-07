Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T575 with Exynos 9810 SoC Has 5,000mAh Battery

A Samsung Galaxy tablet with model number SM-T575 has bagged certification from TUV Rheinland. The listing has revealed that the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

While the rumor mill is silent on the existence of the device, Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T575 had also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform in May.

The TUV Rheinland certification confirms that the device has a rated battery of 4900mAh. Its typical size is 5,000mAh battery. The final product name of the device is not known yet.

The Samsung SM-T575 tablet’s Geekbench appearance had revealed that it runs on Android 10 OS and it has 4 GB of RAM. The device is powered by Exynos 9810 chipset. The SoC that was announced in 2018 had fueled flagship phones in the Galaxy Note 9 series and Galaxy S9 series. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite that debuted at the beginning of this year had also featured the Exynos 9810 SoC.

Coming back to the Geekbench 5 listing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T575, it scored 285 in the single-core test and 1116 in the multi-core test. The specs of the tablet that have appeared so far suggest that it will be a mid-range device from the brand. The SM-T575 could be the LTE edition of the tablet whereas its Wi-Fi edition could be having an SM-T570 model number.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

In related news, Samsung is working on the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets. The series includes flagship tablets such as Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. Rumors have it that these slates will come with 120Hz refresh displays. The Tab S7 may come with an 11-inch display whereas the larger Tab S7+ may arrive with a 12.4-inch screen.

The Tab S7 models are rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Tab S7 could be backed by a 7,670mAh battery whereas the Tab S7+ could be fueled by a larger 9,800mAh battery.