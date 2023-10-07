New Operator Pack of CoD: Modern Warfare 3 Will Be Provided Only With PlayStation Pre-Orders

The new operator pack offers a wide variety of items that would make the game a lot more fun and dynamic for most players!

Activision has just unveiled the PlayStation-exclusive Lockpick Operator skin pack designed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This pack, however, will only be available to those who pre-order CoD: Modern Warfare 3 on the PlayStation store. The players will be able to unlock this pack when the game gets an official release in November.

CoD: Modern Warfare 3 happens to be the third game in the rebooted Modern Warfare series. The game will take the narrative of Captain Price-led Task Force 141 forward. In this game, Task Force 141 will put up a fight against Vladimir Makarov, somebody who has already been introduced as an antagonist in the series.

The game shall also feature Philip Graves and General Shepherd and this would have an interesting effect on the narrative. Activision used the recently organized Call of Duty Next event as a platform to provide fans with a glimpse of additional incentives that have been planned for PlayStation users.

The Lockpick Operator bundle, through a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Call of Duty, was announced as a pre-order bonus that has been designed exclusively for PlayStation users. Those who procure this bundle will get their hands on a bunch of interesting items including the character skin and weapon blueprints of American Gothic and Starry Knife. PlayStation users shall also get the opportunity to try out the demo version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 5 days before it launches on other platforms.

By launching Open Combat Missions, Activision has made an attempt to enhance the overall gaming experience of the players. These missions, among other things, will enable players to go through the individual missions in different ways. Now, players are able to utilize the various objects and vehicles kept in the mission area in a better way to get ahead in the mission.

The gaming studio has also brought back several other elements like red dot minimap features slide cancel back in the game. Going by the feedback posted on different community forums, one feels fans are very happy with the recent alterations made to the game.

A while back, fans had a glimpse of some new Modern Warfare 3 footage released by Activision. This footage led many fans to believe that the upcoming game could have a mission that would be designed similarly to the ‘No Russian’ mission that was a part of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which came out in 2009.

The Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is also going through a change. Instead of a round-based mode, it features an open-world setting. Players, with the help of this redesigned Zombies mode, will get the opportunity to collaborate with other squads and put up a fight against the undead. They will also get access to a plethora of old and new weapons.