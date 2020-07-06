New Realme Smartphones RMX2151 and RMX2180 Spotted in Certifications

Two new smartphone model numbers from the Realme brand namely RMX2151 and RMX2180 have been found today in different certifications.

RMX2151 has been spotted for the first time today in Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website. This model has not been spotted in any other certifications till date.

On the other hand, RMX2180 has been spotted today in an Indonesian certification website. This model number, however, is not new. It has already bagged certifications in various countries including Russia’s EEC, India’s BIS website and Indonesia’s TKDN website.

Both certifications don’t reveal anything other than the model numbers and we’ll have to wait for more details to be revealed.

Other Realme Model Numbers

Realme is currently working on multiple smartphones and several model numbers have been spotted in various certification websites across different countries. The company has recently obtained a patent for a phone with new camera layouts. The image showed four different positions for rear camera sensors. Realme X60 5G is also rumored to be in the works.

RMX2190, which is rumored to be Realme 6i is getting ready for launch in India later this week. This phone is a rebranded version of Realme 6s smartphone that was released a few months ago.

RMX2189, RMX2109, RMX2107, RMX2105, RMX2103, RMX2101 model numbers have also been found online. RMX21xx range of phones is rumored to be mid-range 5G enabled smartphones from Realme. These are also expected to be coming with DART charging facility that supports 27-33W charging speeds.

RMX2111 is another 5G enabled smartphone that was found in China’s MIIT website. Apart from this, RMX2093, RMX2091, RMX2083, RMX2082 are the other phones but we don’t know anything about these phones yet.

Stay tuned for more information.