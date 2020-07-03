Motorola RAZR 5G (XT2071-4) 3C Certification Reveals 18W Fast Charging Support

The upcoming Motorola RAZR 5G that has a model number of XT2071-4 has received approval from the 3C certification platform in China.

The 3C approval is a good hint that its launch could be drawing near. It also reveals the fast charging capabilities of the device.

The 3C listing reveals that the XT2071-4 is a 5G-ready device. Hence, as rumors revealed, that it will be arriving as a 5G variant of the Motorola Razr that went official last year in November. The listing reveals that the phone may ship with a charger that supports 18W rapid charging.

2nd Gen Moto Razr Specifications

Leaked information has revealed that the new Motorola RAZR phone has codenames like Odyssey and Smith. The handset is rumored to come with the same 6.2-inch Flex View display that was made available on last year’s model. The P-OLED Full HD+ resolution display offered 21:9 aspect ratio. The RAZR 5G may come with a 2.7-inch Quick View G-OLED display for viewing notifications.

The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to come with an upgraded 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 rear camera. For selfies, it may come with an improved a 20-megapixel front camera. The Android 10 OS along with Motorola’s UI will run on the device.

The Motorola RAZR 5G is speculated to be equipped with Snapdragon 765G SoC. The handset may come with 8 GB of RAM and internal storage of 256 GB. The clamshell device is rumored to arrive with a 2,845mAh battery. The foldable phone may arrive in Mercury Silver color.