New Tomb Raider Game Might Get An Official Reveal In 2023

The new Tomb Raider game, as per a recent report, could be revealed sometime in 2023.

A while back, developer Crystal Dynamics announced that the company was developing a new Tomb Raider game with Unreal Engine 5.

Initially released in the year 1996, Tomb Raider emerged as one of the most popular action-adventure games in the history of gaming. Lara Croft, who has been the protagonist in this much-loved franchise, got immortalized as one of the most prominent female characters in video games. So far, the game has had three different trilogies namely, the original trilogy, the legend trilogy, and the survivor trilogy. The last game to have been released in this franchise is Shadow of the Tomb Raider which came out in 2018.

A lot of discussions have happened regarding the plans Crystal Dynamics has for the franchise and how it will present the next Tomb Raider game to gamers. Though no details have been shared as yet, a recently conducted investor meeting by Crystal Dynamics made it clear that there were plans to share more information in 2023.

When quizzed about the next Tomb Raider game, Phil Rogers, who serves as the CEO of Crystal Dynamics, stated that he would not be able to share any specifics at the moment. In the same breath, he added that he is ‘very excited’ about the way the team is developing the next game in the franchise. As of now, there is a good chance of gamers getting some clarity about the game next year.

Since the beginning of this year, the next Tomb Raider game is being actively developed by Crystal Dynamics. A while back, the publisher had confirmed that the next game would feature ‘next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences’ owing to the Unreal Engine 5 being used. There is a slight chance of the game itself releasing next year. While not much has been divulged about the game, one is almost certain that it will arrive on all major platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.