The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Shares Confirmation About Major December Update

The Jackbox Party Pack 9, which happens to be a bunch of five mini games, will be releasing an important update for PC users and console versions of the games.

The confirmation came through recently and this particular update will be rolled out in December 2022. This update will mark the arrival of new features to the games. It will also resolve some of the issues that certain versions of the Jackbox PartyPack 9 have been plagued with.

It was in 2014 when Jackbox Games first launched The Jackbox Party Pack which was designed as an elaborate collection of games. The newest pack is called The Jackbox Party Pack 9 and it includes a bunch of interesting content, including Quixort, a trivia-based game. One of the most interesting games in the pack is Roomerang, a reality TV roleplay game. The duration of these games ranges from 15 to 35 minutes. The company has taken a lot of measures to ensure that all the games are family-friendly.

The different games, that are a part of The Jackbox Party 9, shall get an important update on December 15. All these games boast fresh content along with minor bug fixes that have been rolled out to improve the overall experience of playing them.

The Language Pack will be made available to players in the form of a free update on Xbox, Steam and PlayStation. The players shall have the option of playing the games in a variety of languages including English, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish and Latin American Spanish. The Jackbox Party Pack 9’s Nintendo Switch version shall receive the Language Pack as a part of an updated schedule designed for January 2023.

In June 2021, the developer published a special Jackbox Party Starter containing three party games. These games catered to those newcomer players who have not had access to the Jackbox Party Pack earlier. These games featured new prompts and a bunch of accessibility features. If a particular player buys a Jackbox Party Pack, they can play it with as many as ten of their family members or friends.