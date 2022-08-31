New Xbox UI Image Surfaces Online: Here’s What It Could Mean

In the last couple of years, Xbox has received different types of interfaces.

The platform has been trying to project itself as a seamless gaming hub and has been making efforts in the same direction. From updating the Home Page in different ways to redesigning the entire ecosystem of the Xbox.

Since Xbox Game Pass is slated to offer a wide range of services to its subscribers in the near future, there has been a lot of speculation around the next big update. Reports about a new UI that will alter the dimension of the games library of the Xbox came to the fore recently. The appearance of a new UI image online has taken gamers by surprise.

Also Read: Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

The new user interface of the Xbox has introduced some simple modifications to the library that will make a lot of things easier for the players. The image that has surfaced on the internet features a new table titled Full Library. This particular table offers a bunch of new categories that will enable players to keep things organized. Some of the categories that you find here are All Games, Xbox Games Pass, Owned Apps, and Owned Games.

EA Play now has its personalized table for different games like Battlefield 2042. Many fans are of the opinion that this new design will pave the way for the implementation of a system that will allow players to gain access to games that Xbox has developed in partnership with other studios.

Also Read: Xbox Gamers To Receive A New Party Chat Feature

Since Xbox Game Pass is expected to go through certain changes and Xbox Cloud Gaming being served to the gamers in a huge way, there is a good possibility of the Xbox Team exploring multiple avenues for its UI. The new design, which the image has showcased, seems to have been put together to ensure players find it easier to navigate their way through the console.

The timing of the release of this UI image couldn’t have been better. At the moment, a large number of Xbox fans are keenly looking forward to seeing how this platform evolves. If you have been planning to invest in an Xbox, now would be the right time to do it. Many anticipated games like Starfield and Hollow Knight: Silksong are scheduled to arrive on the console soon.