Nokia G22 Smartphone with Unisoc T606 SoC and 4GB RAM Pops Up on Geekbench

The launch of the Nokia G22 smartphone seems imminent as it has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Nokia G22 is the successor of the Nokia G21 smartphone that was released in February last year. While we can expect improvements in the specs of the upcoming phone, it doesn’t seem like a major upgrade based on what we see from the benchmarking.

In Geekbench, the name of the processor hasn’t been revealed, but from the specs and the frequency scores, we can assume that the processor is the same octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset that powered the Nokia G21 smartphone. It comes with a Mali-G57 GPU as well. The scores are 308 and 1094 for single and multi-core performance, which can be considered decent for a budget smartphone.

The appearance on Geekbench also confirms that the phone will be powered by Android 12 OS with stock Android UI. There’s 4GB RAM available on the phone. Apart from this, there are no other confirmed specs of the phone available yet.

Nokia G21 Specs

In order to understand the specs of the Nokia G22 phone, it’s important to know the specs of its predecessor so that we can guess where the improvements can be expected. Nokia G21 had a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It supported a 90Hz refresh rate and came with a housing of an 8MP selfie camera sensor in the form of a water-drop notch in the front.

At the back, there was a triple sensor setup with the primary sensor being 50MP, supported by a 2MP depth sensor and a macro camera unit. The battery was a decent 5,050 mAh and came with 18W fast charging capability. There were 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM variants combined with 64GB and 128GB storage.

Given the fact that the processor isn’t upgraded in G22, we’ll have to wait and see which other specs Nokia has planned to upgrade in G22.