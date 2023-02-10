Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy M54 5G and Galaxy A14 4G Bag Certifications

Three new Samsung phones namely Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy M54 5G and Galaxy A14 4G have received certifications from various websites.

Let’s take a closer look at the certifications these phones have received.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A14 4G

Samsung Galaxy A54 with model number SM-A546E/DS and Galaxy A14 with model number SM-A145F/DS have been certified by Thailand’s NBTC certification website. While these certifications don’t reveal any other specs of these smartphones other than the model number, we already know a few details about the Galaxy A54 smartphones, thanks to some recent leaks.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and might be launched in two storage variants namely 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The processor to power the device would be Exynos 1380, as revealed by the Geekbench benchmark listing. The phone is expected to launch in four color variants namely Awesome Graphite, Awesome White, Awesome Violet and Awesome Lime.

On the other hand, we are yet to receive any concrete information about the specifications of the Galaxy A14 4G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

Meanwhile, Galaxy M54 5G smartphone with model number SM-M546B/DS has been certified on the Bluetooth SIG website. It reveals only the model number and the support for Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.

Samsung M54 is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will support a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 6000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging as the key specs. It might have a 64MP primary sensor for its rear camera. Since these are just rumored specs based on the features of its predecessor, we advise you to wait for a few days to get more concrete information.

Release During Unpacked Event?

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the release date of these smartphones, we can expect three smartphones in the Galaxy A-series lineup including Galaxy A54, Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A34 in the Unpacked event that’s coming up on March 30. While Galaxy A34 and A54 are 5G smartphones, A14 is a 4G smartphone.