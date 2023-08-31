Samsung Galaxy A05s (SM-A057G) Appears in Geekbench with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A05s smartphone has been benchmarked on Geekbench website revealing its RAM and chipset details.

The phone has scored 385 points in single-core score and 1624 points in multi-core performance score. The chipset powering the smartphone is Snapdragon 680 SoC and is indicated by the codename ‘bengal’. It has 4GB RAM capacity and Android 13 as the Operating System. Galaxy A04s, its predecessor, came with Exynos 850 chipset and was released last September.

Samsung Galaxy A05 series has two phones namely Galaxy A05 and A05s. There could also be A05e and A05 Core in the near future as has been the case with other Galaxy A0x series smartphones recently.

Galaxy A05s has already been certified in various certification websites across the globe, hinting at a global launch in the near future. India’s BIS, US FCC, TUV, Wi-Fi Alliance and Thailand’s Mocheck are some of the certifications bagged by this smartphone model.

Its counterpart Galaxy A05 with model number SM-A055F has already appeared in Geekbench with Helio G85 processor. The performance of this smartphone in Geekbench was 416 and 1303 for single and multi-cores which indicates superior performance of Galaxy A05s over Galaxy A05 model.

Galaxy A05 and A05s are budget-friendly smartphones in the range of $150-200 and are expected to hit the markets anytime in the next few weeks. Samsung hasn’t officially announced the release date for these phones but the brand may silently launch these smartphones since they are not high-end devices.

Based on the appearances in FCC, Galaxy A05s is confirmed to have 4000 mAh battery and 25W charging speed. There will be dual rear camera sensors present. When it comes to A05, it’s expected to have a 5000 mAh battery and 25W charging capacity. Other specs are still under wraps though.