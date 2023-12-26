OnePlus Ace 3 (PJE110) Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

OnePlus will be releasing the OnePlus Ace 3 on 4th January 2023 in China.

The model number PJE110, which belongs to the OnePlus Ace 3, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

In addition to China, the phone will be released in India and other international markets with the moniker OnePlus 12R (along with OnePlus 12 5G) on 23rd January 2023.

Although not yet released, the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 3 have already bagged several online certifications.

The Geekbench listing of this phone revealed its model number as OnePlus PJE110. It also showed that it will run on an ARM ARMv8 CPU having 8 cores. This is nothing but Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is indicated by the codename ‘kalama’. The memory size is 16 GB.

The CPU’s base frequency is 2.02 GHz. The CPU’s cluster 1, cluster 2, and cluster 3 are respectively 3 Cores @ 2.02 GHz, 4 Cores @ 2.80 GHz, and 1 Core @ 3.19 GHz. The identifier is ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3406 revision 0. The Geekbench listing of this phone shows its single-core performance score as 1559 whereas its multi-core performance score is 5044.

Design

OnePlus showcased the Ace 3’s design through a teaser video. The video emphasized the smartphone’s rear design and also showcased that it would come in a Sand Gold color option. The rear design also highlights a round camera unit.

A power key and a volume rocker will be on the right side whereas the left side showcases an alert slider. It seems that the top edge will have an IR blaster, a microphone, and a speaker hole. The smartphone’s front design is not revealed in the teaser.

Color Options

Former reports stated the OnePlus Ace 3 may boast a metallic central frame. The leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 12R would be available in blue and black color options too. It’s uncertain whether the OnePlus 12R be available in the Gold color variant like the OnePlus Ace 3. It is anticipated to come with Android 14-based ColorOS in China and with OxygenOS in other countries.

Other Specs

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to have a 6.78-inch large curved AMOLED screen (1.5K). The display is expected to have a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It will have a 50MP OIS rear camera, a 2MP macro module, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is likely to have a 16MP sensor. Moreover, the smartphone could come with a 5,500mAh battery and support for 100W fast wired charging.