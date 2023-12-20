iQOO Neo 9 Geekbench Listing Emerges Before December 27 Launch

iQOO Neo 9, which is identified with the model number V2338A, has appeared on Geekbench today.

The listing appeared a week before its official launch, which is set to take place on December 27 in China.

The company has already confirmed that the device will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Geekbench listing suggests that the device could be offered in a 16GB RAM variant.

iQOO Neo 9 Geekbench listing

The iQOO Neo 9 Geekbench listing reveals that it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The name of the chipset is not mentioned in the listing. However, the CPU configuration and the GPU (available in the source code) confirm that it is indeed equipped with the said chipset.

The listing further mentions that the device will come with 16GB of RAM. Probably, the said variant could be equipped with 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. In addition, the listing states that the device will run on Android, which is very likely to have a layer of OriginOS 4 on top.

Specifications (rumored)

Recent reports have revealed that the phone will have a 6.78-inch OLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will have a 16MP camera on the front, and its rear camera setup will have a 50MP main camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Neo 9 will have a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro that is expected to launch alongside the Neo 9 will be equipped with the Dimensity 9300 chipset. It is likely to arrive with a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The rest of the specs are likely to be the same on both smartphones.