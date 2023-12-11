OnePlus Ace 3 Specs Leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.78-inch 1.5K Display, 100W Charging

OnePlus, following the recent launch of its flagship OnePlus 12, is set to introduce another highly anticipated device, the OnePlus Ace 3.

This phone will be rebranded as the OnePlus 12R and will be released along with the OnePlus 12 on Jan 23, 2024. Insights into the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 have surfaced, courtesy of the tipster Digital Chat Station.

Expected to boast a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X1 curved display, akin to the quality exhibited by the OnePlus 12, the Ace 3 promises a visually immersive experience. Just like the OnePlus 12, Ace 3 is anticipated to deliver similar peak brightness and dimming schemes, ensuring top-notch visual clarity.

Powering the Ace 3 is expected to be the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, primed to offer exceptional performance. Paired with a robust 5500mAh battery, the device is poised to support rapid 100W wired charging, promising enduring usage and swift recharging capabilities. However, wireless charging may not be part of its feature set.

Noteworthy in its structural enhancements is the anticipated inclusion of a metal mid-frame body, potentially enhancing the device’s durability and sturdiness, a shift from previous models.

Earlier leaks suggested a variant with 16GB RAM, ensuring a powerful configuration. While the Ace 3 appeared on Geekbench running Android 13, rumors swirl that the OnePlus 12R might debut with Android 14 and OxygenOS 14 out of the box, providing users with the latest software advancements.

Potential anticipation builds as reports hint at a dual launch event. Speculations that suggested that both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R could make their global debut on January 23, 2024, offering tech enthusiasts an exciting start to the new year, have now been confirmed by Never Settle Summit that was held in Belgium yesterday.

Stay tuned for further updates as the company prepares to unveil the Ace 3, promising an impressive device equipped with high-end specifications and a robust build.