Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy M33 and Galaxy S23 Series Get Security Updates

Samsung has released One UI updates based on Android 14 along with security patch updates for its phones Galaxy A53, Galaxy M33 and Galaxy S23 series.

Let’s take a look at what each update has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung has rolled out the much-anticipated stable Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for the Galaxy A53 in India, catering specifically to beta testers of the One UI 6.0 version. This update is now available in India, followed by the UK, enhancing the user experience for those enrolled in the beta program.

Users participating in the One UI 6.0 beta testing phase for the Galaxy A53 can access this update, carrying the firmware version A536BXXU7DWK6 and bundled with the latest security patch from November 2023. Notably, the download size stands at a manageable 347MB, rendering it feasible for download via mobile data, although a Wi-Fi connection could expedite the process.

To acquire the stable update, beta testers need to navigate to Settings, then Software Update, and select Download and Install. Meanwhile, Galaxy A53 owners running the stable One UI 5.1 should anticipate receiving the update in the coming days.

The latest One UI 6.0 iteration introduces a slew of enhancements to the Galaxy A53, encompassing a revamped Quick Panel layout, a new font, updated emojis, and refined notification designs. Notable improvements extend to the media player widget with a new waveform animation and a simplified camera app interface. Furthermore, the built-in image and video editors now offer expanded features and more prominent UI elements.

Samsung Galaxy M33

The Galaxy M33 has also joined the Android 14 and One UI 6.0 bandwagon. Following the update for the Galaxy A33, Samsung unveiled the Android 14 update for the Galaxy M33, marking the second major Android upgrade for the device. The firmware version ending in DWK6, including the November 2023 security patch, is currently available in Russia and Ukraine, with expectations of an imminent rollout in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Additionally, Samsung has initiated the rollout of the December 2023 security update for its flagship Galaxy S23 series exclusively in the US. This update, identified by firmware version S91xUSQS2BWKA, focuses solely on addressing security vulnerabilities, encompassing fixes for up to 75 identified flaws.

Galaxy S23 series users in the US with carrier-locked devices can access the update via the Settings app under Software Update or opt for manual installation through the firmware database. This marks the first security update post the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 release earlier this year, emphasizing Samsung’s commitment to bolstering device security.

